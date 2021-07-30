United States:
Role Of Nonprofit Directors And Officers In Ensuring Cybersecurity And Data Privacy | Video Series – Part 4
30 July 2021
Carter Ledyard & Milburn
In the final video of our 4-part series about cybersecurity and
New York's Stop Hacks and Improve Electronic Data Security
("SHIELD") Act, Jeremy Steckel discusses the role and
responsibilities of directors and officers in ensuring compliance
and best practices for nonprofit organizations in the area of
cybersecurity and data privacy.
