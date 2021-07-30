ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the final video of our 4-part series about cybersecurity and New York's Stop Hacks and Improve Electronic Data Security ("SHIELD") Act, Jeremy Steckel discusses the role and responsibilities of directors and officers in ensuring compliance and best practices for nonprofit organizations in the area of cybersecurity and data privacy.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.