ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the third video of our 4-part series discussing cybersecurity and New York's Stop Hacks and Improve Electronic Data Security ("SHIELD") Act, Matt Dunn and Brielle Kilmartin discuss the penalties under the SHIELD Act and recent enforcement activity in New York.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.