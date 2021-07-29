ARTICLE

07.27.2021

As ransomware attacks continue to make headlines, companies are asking themselves “could we be next?” With an increase in global awareness, law enforcement activity and government influence, you may be wondering how threat actors are responding and what you should do–is it business as usual or are attack methods as we know them going to change and should your response change with it? Please join partner Kari Rollins of Sheppard Mullin in an interactive conversation with the Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 team for a view from the trenches on the latest ransomware threats. Topics will include attack vectors, TTPs, ransom demands–and top safeguards to prevent attacks.

Presented By:

Kari Rollins, Co-Managing Partner Sheppard Mullin NY Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice, Sheppard Mullin

Co-Managing Partner Sheppard Mullin NY Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice, Sheppard Mullin Jen Miller-Osborn , Deputy Director of Threat Intelligence, Unit 42 at Palo Alto Networks

, Deputy Director of Threat Intelligence, Unit 42 at Palo Alto Networks Jeremy Brown, Principal Consultant, Unit 42 by Palo Alto Networks

