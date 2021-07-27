United States:
NY SHIELD Act: An Overview | Video Series – Part 2
27 July 2021
Carter Ledyard & Milburn
In the second video of our 4-part series discussing
cybersecurity enforcement and the Stop Hacks and Improve Electronic
Data Security ("SHIELD") Act, Brielle Kilmartin provides
an overview of the SHIELD Act's safeguard requirements and data
breach notification provisions, and answers some of the most
commonly asked questions about the Act.
