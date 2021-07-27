ARTICLE

In the second video of our 4-part series discussing cybersecurity enforcement and the Stop Hacks and Improve Electronic Data Security ("SHIELD") Act, Brielle Kilmartin provides an overview of the SHIELD Act's safeguard requirements and data breach notification provisions, and answers some of the most commonly asked questions about the Act.

