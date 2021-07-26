ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Regulators have been ramping up enforcement actions based on cybersecurity program deficiencies. In this video, Jeffrey Alberts, co-chair of Pryor Cashman's Financial Institutions Group, discusses the types of enforcement actions we have seen so far this year and what regulated businesses can do now to reduce the risk of facing a cybersecurity enforcement action.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.