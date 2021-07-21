ARTICLE

In response to the spate of ransomware attacks, the United States has launched a website, www.cisa.gov/stopransomware. According to the government press release, the website's aim is:

to help public and private organizations defend against the rise in ransomware cases. StopRansomware.gov＜http://stopransomware.gov/＞ is a whole-of-government approach that gives one central location for ransomware resources and alerts. We encourage organizations to use this new website to understand the threat of ransomware, mitigate risk, and in the event of an attack, know what steps to take next.

The StopRansomware.gov＜http://stopransomware.gov/＞ webpage is an interagency resource that provides our partners and stakeholders with ransomware protection, detection, and response guidance that they can use on a single website. This includes ransomware alerts, reports, and resources from CISA, the FBI, and other federal partners.

Of course, a website alone is not going to stop the legions of hackers across the globe who are profiting from ransomware attacks. In fact, nothing will completely stop ransomware attacks. But if this encourages some potential targets to harden their defenses, then that's a good thing

