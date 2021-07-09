Reuters reported that "Between 800 and 1,500 businesses around the world have been affected by a ransomware attack centered on U.S. information technology firm Kaseya..." The July 6, 2021 report entitled "Up to 1,500 businesses affected by ransomware attack, U.S. firm's CEO says" included these comments from Fred Voccola (Kaseya CEO which is a company which provides software tools to IT outsourcing shops):

The hackers who claimed responsibility for the breach have demanded $70 million to restore all the affected businesses' data, although they have indicated a willingness to temper their demands in private conversations with a cybersecurity expert and with Reuters.

No surprise about this terrible news, but what's next?

