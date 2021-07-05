Darkreading.com reported that "CISOs in the security industry hold a unique position: as security leaders, they have the influence and access to purchase products and make decisions that can drastically affect the security posture of an organization. They are also expected to fall on their sword in the event of a security incident going public." The June 30, 2021 report entitled "3 Things Every CISO Wishes You Understood" included these 3 things:

The CISO's Role Is Changing Before Our Eyes CISOs Are Capable of Helping Other Areas of Business Function Questions of Ethics and Technology Are More Important Than Ever

I still think that management would pay more attention to CISOs if they spoke in plain language!

