With high-profile cybersecurity incidents hitting the headlines, President Biden's recent cybersecurity executive order seeks to strengthen security practices at federal agencies and government contractors. But what does the order mean for companies across the private sector? Join Mayer Brown partners Stephen Lilley and Veronica Glick and host Julian Dibbell for a discussion of the order's key provisions and how they may affect how businesses manage cyber risk and contract for secure products and services.

Listen to this complete Podcast here.

Originally published 24 June 2021.

