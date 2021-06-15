ARTICLE

Darkreading.com reported that “Cyber as a sport is critical to developing these skills and why we're recruiting cyber athletes, coaches, and sponsors to build the first-ever US Cyber Team.” The June 7, 2021 article entitled “Cyber Athletes Compete to Form US Cyber Team” included these comments:

Imagine a world where cyber professionals equated their skills and competencies in terms of MITRE ATT&CK and the NICE Cybersecurity Workforce Framework. Cyber games and tournaments help reduce these years considerably by simulating the experience of an attack, revealing how indicators of attacks manifest on a network live, and helping us learn through collaboration what responses work and don't work. Cyber games provide a fun and safe place to hack and hone critical skills.

Wonderful and we should all stay tuned!

