ARTICLE

United States: Old News That Cyberattacks Are Targeting Pipeline Systems (And Utilities)!

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Darkreading.com reported that a "security directive, issued by the US Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Transportation Security Administration (TSA), requires critical pipeline operators, such as Colonial Pipeline, to report all confirmed and potential cyberattacks, improve their incident response by assigning a cybersecurity coordinator, and create a cybersecurity plan based on the results of a comprehensive threat assessment conducted within the next 30 days." The May 27, 2021 report entitled "DHS Orders Pipeline Operators to Report Cyberattacks, Review Security Posture" included these comments from DHS Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas:

The cybersecurity landscape is constantly evolving and we must adapt to address new and emerging threats...

The recent ransomware attack on a major petroleum pipeline demonstrates that the cybersecurity of pipeline systems is critical to our homeland security.

Unfortunately this is very old news, so let's get this under control!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.