On May 27, the Department of Homeland Security's Transportation Security Administration announced a Security Directive designed to "better identify, protect against, and respond to threats to critical companies in the pipeline sector."

The Security Directive comes in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown following a ransomware attack.

Highlights of the Security Directive

Critical pipeline owners and operators will be required to:

  • Report confirmed and potential cybersecurity incidents to the DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)
  • Designate a Cybersecurity Coordinator, to be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week
  • Review current practices and identify gaps and related remediation measures, and report the results to TSA within 30 days

TSA is also considering additional mandatory measures to assist the pipeline industry in enhancing it cybersecurity programs and practices.

Previous Security Guidance for Pipeline Owners and Operators

Our  Privacy, Cybersecurity and Data Management Team will continue to monitor the latest requirements and best practices recommendations for pipeline owners and operators, and provide insights on the efforts of critical infrastructure organizations to build resilience and improve their security programs.

Originally published 27 May 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.