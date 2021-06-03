Download the 364th Episode (mp3).

In short hits, we cover:

The European Court of Human Rights decision squeezing but not quite killing GCHQ's mass data interception programs and cooperation with the U.S. I offer a possible explanation for the court's caution.

A court filing strongly suggesting that the Biden administration will not be abandoning a controversial Trump administration rule that requires visa applicants to register their social media handles with the U.S. government. I speculate on why.

A WhatsApp decision not to threaten its users to get them to accept the company's new privacy terms. Instead, I suspect, WhatsApp will annoy them into submission.

And, finally, a festival of EU competition law Brussels attacks on Silicon Valley, from to Germany and France.

And more!

