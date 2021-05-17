ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On May 12, 2021, President Biden signed an Executive Order which is aimed at improving the nation's cybersecurity and protecting federal government networks. The Executive Order has been in the works for some time, but the timing of its release is a response to the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.

According to the Fact Sheet issued by the White House, this Executive Order will:

Remove barriers to threat information sharing between government and the private sector

Modernize and implement stronger cybersecurity standards in the Federal Government

Improve software supply chain security

Establish a Cybersecurity Safety Review Board

Create a standard playbook for responding to cyber incidents

Improve detection of cybersecurity incidents on Federal Government networks

Improve investigative and remediation capabilities

The overall impact of the Executive Order is limited, however, as it only impacts the Federal Government, and not the private sector. The Fact Sheet acknowledges this limitation, stating:

[T]he Colonial Pipeline incident is a reminder that federal action alone is not enough. Much of our domestic critical infrastructure is owned and operated by the private sector, and those private sector companies make their own determination regarding cybersecurity investments. We encourage private sector companies to follow the Federal government's lead and take ambitious measures to augment and align cybersecurity investments with the goal of minimizing future incidents.

To view Foley Hoag's Security, Privacy and The Law Blog please click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.