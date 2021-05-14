There have been seminal events in the cybersecurity space since 2012, but there has likely been no event in recent times bigger than the SolarWinds attack which was first announced in December 2020. Though it likely had "nation-state" origins, the SolarWinds attack raised a number of serious issues for US companies and indeed the US Government itself.

We don't have all the answers but we have some. Join us on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. CT, when this all-star panel will discuss critical issues raised by the attack like: patch management, software development, third party vendor risk management, and vulnerability management. The panel will also discuss strategies to increase cyber-risk and systemic-risk communications between the board, C-Suite and IT so that issues are both raised, appreciated, and dealt with on a timely basis. Cybersecurity is a team sport, and indeed likely one of the most important ones of our generation. We hope you can join us for this event.

Speakers

Paul A. Ferrillo, Privacy & Cybersecurity Partner, Seyfarth

Jerry Bessette, Senior VP, Booz Allen's Cyber Incident Response Program

Chris Cummiskey, CEO, Cummiskey Strategic Solutions, LLC

Kate Fazzini, CEO, Flore Albo LLC

Robert Zukis, CEO, Digital Directors Network

If you have any questions, please contact Morgan Coury at mcoury@seyfarth.com and reference this event.

