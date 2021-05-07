Duane Morris is hosting the Data Privacy and Security Landscape: Legal Developments in the United States and Beyond Webinar Series. The first session, "Understanding Virginia's Consumer Data Protection Act," takes place May 25, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern.

About the Program

In our virtual and information-driven world, data privacy and security have emerged as critical concerns for consumers, businesses and regulators. Our series explores the latest developments in this rapidly changing intersection of the law and technology to help companies navigate new and sweeping regulations in the United States and beyond, protect against increasingly sophisticated cybercrimes and safeguard valuable consumer information. Led by an interdisciplinary team of Duane Morris attorneys, the Data Privacy and Security Landscape Webinar Series offers an in-depth discussion and analysis of the key issues and practical strategies for meeting the challenges of our digital, global economy.

Our first session examines Virginia's Consumer Data Protection Act (CDPA) and what it means for businesses in the state and those that do business in Virginia. Signed into law on March 2, 2021, the CDPA creates a wide range of privacy-related requirements for certain businesses, designed to give consumers greater understanding of and control over how their personal data is used. The CDPA takes effect on January 1, 2023, giving businesses two years to prepare for the new obligations. With the CDPA, Virginia becomes the second state in the country, after California and the California Privacy Rights Act, to adopt such a comprehensive consumer privacy law. Other states are likely to follow.

