Cadwalader partner Angie Batterson authored an article, "The Dynamics of Insurers as Lenders in the NAV Market," which appeared in the May 2024 edition of Butterworth's Journal of International Banking and Financial Law, a LexisNexis publication.

The article explores the factors attracting insurance companies to the NAV financing space and some typical deal terms. Read it here (subscription required).

Reprinted from: Butterworth's Journal of International Banking and Financial Law | May 28, 2024

