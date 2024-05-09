ARTICLE
9 May 2024

What 3rd Circ. Trust Ruling Means for Securitization Market

CW
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Contributor
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP logo
Cadwalader, established in 1792, serves a diverse client base, including many of the world's leading financial institutions, funds and corporations. With offices in the United States and Europe, Cadwalader offers legal representation in antitrust, banking, corporate finance, corporate governance, executive compensation, financial restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, private wealth, real estate, regulation, securitization, structured finance, tax and white collar defense.
Explore
Cadwalader partners Mercedes Kelley Tunstall and Michael Gambro co-authored an article, "What 3rd Circ. Trust Ruling Means for Securitization Market," which appeared in Law360.
United States Finance and Banking
Photo of Mercedes Kelley Tunstall
Photo of Michael Gambro
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Cadwalader partners Mercedes Kelley Tunstall and Michael Gambro co-authored an article, "What 3rd Circ. Trust Ruling Means for Securitization Market," which appeared in Law360.

On March 19, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit handed down the decision that statutory trusts that are used as issuing entities for securitizations are considered "covered persons" for purposes of the Consumer Financial Protection Act in the long-running case of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau v. National Collegiate Master Student Loan Trusts. This article provides background on the underlying litigation, describes the court's analysis and identifies possible next steps in the litigation.

Cadwalader partners Cheryl Barnes, Sophie Cuthbertson, David Gingold, Stuart Goldstein and Andrew Karp contributed to this article.

Read it here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Mercedes Kelley Tunstall
Mercedes Kelley Tunstall
Photo of Michael Gambro
Michael Gambro
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
9 May 2024

What 3rd Circ. Trust Ruling Means for Securitization Market

United States Finance and Banking
Contributor
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP logo
Cadwalader, established in 1792, serves a diverse client base, including many of the world's leading financial institutions, funds and corporations. With offices in the United States and Europe, Cadwalader offers legal representation in antitrust, banking, corporate finance, corporate governance, executive compensation, financial restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, private wealth, real estate, regulation, securitization, structured finance, tax and white collar defense.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More