Better Know Your CEO: New York Issues Final Guidance on Character and Fitness

The NYDFS issued final supervisory guidance requiring New York-licensed or chartered banking institutions and financial services companies to establish and maintain a framework for assessing the character and fitness of their directors, senior officers, and managers. Covered institutions must conduct initial and ongoing reviews, tailor assessments based on risk profiles, and promptly report adverse findings. Read more>>

The State of Play on EWA

Legislation to regulate earned wage access (EWA) providers is rapidly increasing across states, with recent bills introduced in Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, and Kentucky in January 2024, following Nevada and Missouri's lead from June 2023. These bills outline differing approaches to regulating EWA transactions, particularly regarding whether they are considered loans or credit, prompting calls for a unified regulatory framework from industry associations.

Read More>>

Legal Updates On Hot Topics

Securitization – What to Expect in 2024

Community Reinvestment Act Rule Overhaul Finalized by U.S. Banking Regulators

Time Warp? Proposed Basel Endgame Reporting Requirements Released Before Final Rule

Insights



Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.