Please join Mayer Brown partners Tameem Zainulbhai, Joanna Nicholas, Melissa Kilcoyne, Evan DeCresce and Jim Antonopoulos for a discussion on What to Expect in 2024 in the fields of structured finance and securitization. They will examine some key challenges and opportunities this new year will bring to market participants, and discuss trending issues and topics affecting the structured finance and securitization markets. Topics include the mortgage landscape, CLOs, trends in auto and equipment asset classes, trade receivables, and recent regulatory activity.

Mayer Brown's Global Financial Markets Initiative helps clients deal with the legal and business challenges resulting from the ongoing turbulence in worldwide financial markets. By mobilizing the firm's international resources from multiple practices and offices, the initiative provides clients with knowledgeable and timely counsel on a broad spectrum of legal matters.

