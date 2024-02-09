Kicking off the new year in customary fashion, Cadwalader recently deployed a team of attorneys to the 30th Annual CREFC Conference in Miami. We wanted to share with you the valuable perspectives we heard while there and hope you find them useful as 2024 continues to unfold. We look forward, as always, to answering any questions and providing additional insights tailored to the specific needs of your organization.

Click here for a recap on the hot topics from CREFC 2024.

Topics included:

Interest Rates

Asset Classes

Property Insurance

Lending Volume

Distress/Workouts

Securitization

Click here for a deeper dive into Lisa Pauquette's panel that discussed managing securitization workouts.

