No Recourse, No License? Not Quite.
In the July edition of Licensing Link, we addressed licensing developments for novel earned wage access products designed to allow employees access to their earned but unpaid wages on a non-recourse basis. In this article, we discuss the application of state licensing laws and recent licensing developments related to other innovative non-recourse financial products: income share agreements ("ISAs") and home equity option agreements. Read More>>
A Quick Update On Work-From-Home Requirements for Oregon MLOs
In the May edition of Licensing Link, we discussed the growing trend of states issuing guidance or amending their licensing laws to permit mortgage loan originators and consumer lenders to engage in remote work since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In October 2022, the Oregon Department of Financial Regulation issued regulations under its Mortgage Lending Act that we have summarized. Read More>>
