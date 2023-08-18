ARTICLE

The primary mortgage market recently has flattened, with rising interest rates and fewer homes on the market. However, these factors, coupled with home price appreciation, have created a space for alternatives to traditional residential mortgage financing. These include single family rental (SFR), rent-to-own and home equity option contracts, i-buying, and home equity lines of credits (HELOCs).

Many of these products come with specific consumer regulatory and compliance requirements—plus the familiar residential mortgage regulations, which may apply differently to each product. And with the US primary home market sitting on an unprecedented amount of home equity, we expect that interest in these products will only continue to grow and that financing them will be of immediate and keen interest to market participants.

Please join us for the final episode of our three-part podcast series, where Mayer Brown partners Susannah Schmid, Dave Linley and Frank Doorley for a high-level review of these products: what they are, how they are financed in warehouses and securitizations, and what the consumer finance regulatory requirements are for each.

