At its March 2, 2022 meeting, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Statutory Accounting Principles (E) Working Group (SAP WG) approved the exposure for further comment through May 6, 2022, of a revised definition of "bond" for purposes of Statement of Standard Accounting Principles (SSAP) No. 26R and SSAP No. 43R and a related draft issue paper. A summary of the changes to the proposed "bond" definition and an overview of the Issue Paper was provided in the advance materials for the meeting.

As we have described previously in a workshop and a Legal Update, the NAIC's SAP WG has been engaged in the "bond" definition project since 2019, and the revised definition that was exposed for comment yesterday reflects several positive developments, including:

Removal of a proposed requirement that debt and equity interests in a feeder not be "stapled" (that is, not subject to relatively common requirements that such debt and equity interests may only be transferred to the same person proportionally); and Expansion of the factors that may be considered to rebut the presumption that a debt instrument secured by underlying equity interests does not have the required creditor relationship.

In connection with the removal of the previous no-"stapling" requirement, the SAP WG notes that the effect of a debt instrument's leverage may result in an increase (or "concentration") of risk in the equity/residual interest, and, while that may not be an issue for characterization for statutory accounting purposes, such increased risk may have consequences to the related risk-based capital charges for such equity/residual interest. The SAP WG specifically noted that the recently formed Risk-Based Capital Investment Risk and Evaluation (E) Working Group is considering this and related issues.

The additional factors that may be considered in determining whether a debt instrument secured by underlying equity interests reflects a creditor relationship and therefore qualifies as a "bond" include the "[s]ource(s) of expected cash flows to service the debt (i.e., dividend distributions from the underlying collateral vs. sale of the underlying collateral)." As the proposed revised definition explains:

While reliance of the debt instrument on sale of underlying equity interests or refinancing at maturity does not preclude the rebuttable presumption from being overcome, it does require that the other characteristics mitigate the inherent reliance on equity valuation risk to support the transformation of underlying equity risk to bond risk. As reliance on sale or refinancing increases, the more compelling the other factors needed to overcome the rebuttable presumption become.

Following the comment period, the SAP WG will continue its discussion of the proposed definition. Additionally, it was announced that the SAP WG will post some comment letters that were received on the prior proposed definition.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.