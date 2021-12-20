United States:
CMBS: Rating Agency And Issuer In Conversation
20 December 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Cadwalader associate Kate Foreman is joined by Blair Coulson,
Senior Credit Officer, of Moody's Investors Service and Daniel
Vinson, Managing Director and Head of CMBS Structured Finance, of
Barclays for a discussion on the present and future of CMBS from a
rating agency and an issuer perspective.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from United States
‘NAV'igating Cayman Share Security – Lender FAQs
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
As the universe of asset-based and hybrid facilities continues to expand, fund finance lenders are increasingly encountering pledges of equity interests issued by funds or SPVs domiciled in popular