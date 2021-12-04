ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Next Generation Leadership and the Future of Work

In conversation with ..... Jon van Gorp

In this third episode of Season 2, we were delighted to speak to Jon van Gorp, Chair of Mayer Brown. In this podcast, Jon discusses his own career path from before the law to becoming chair of an international law firm and provides insights into the role of a senior leader at an international organisation. Jon also shares his thoughts on effective leadership, the future of work and the power of networks like NextGen, and offers some fantastic tips on how we – the Next Generation – can already serve as effective leaders in our current roles.

About Jon van Gorp

Jon Van Gorp is the chair of Mayer Brown. Jon has served on the firm's Management Committee since 2017 and previously served as a co-leader of the Banking & Finance, Capital Markets and Structured Finance practices. He has practiced continuously for more than 20 years at Mayer Brown. Jon is a passionate advocate for the NextGen initiative.

Listen to this complete Podcast here.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe – Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.