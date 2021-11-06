ARTICLE

Global Litigation partner Ellen Holloman presents a podcast on two of the most interesting lawsuits impacting the securitization industry today, relating to the National Collegiate Student Loan Trusts. These Delaware litigations, involving both the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and private plaintiffs, have been very closely watched by the structured finance industry because the outcomes could upend decades of practice in the securitization industry and upset the long-settled expectation of participants.

