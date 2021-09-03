United States:
Let's Talk Consumer Loans In Latin America And The Caribbean (Podcast)
03 September 2021
Winston & Strawn LLP
In this episode of Let's Talk Lending, Structured Finance
Partners Jeffrey Stern, Francisco Flores, and Pete Morgan
collaborate with Latin America Partner Claude Serfilippi as they
share their insights on consumer loans in Latin America and the
Caribbean. The Structured Finance practice worked on several unique
consumer loan deals with the Latin America practice, representing
both borrowers and lenders.
