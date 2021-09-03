ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

In this episode of Let's Talk Lending, Structured Finance Partners Jeffrey Stern, Francisco Flores, and Pete Morgan collaborate with Latin America Partner Claude Serfilippi as they share their insights on consumer loans in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Structured Finance practice worked on several unique consumer loan deals with the Latin America practice, representing both borrowers and lenders.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from United States

Reg. Tracker: August 16 To August 31 2021 Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP The Cabinet Regulatory Tracker is a list of comment deadlines, effective dates and expiration dates.

A Closer Look At The Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) Act Of 2021 Mayer Brown The version of the proposed federal Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) Act of 2021 that was introduced in the House of Representative in 2020 mirrored...

SEC Increases Registered Investment Adviser Performance Compensation Net-Worth And Assets-Under-Management Tests Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP Section 205 under the Advisers Act generally prohibits an RIA from receiving compensation based on a share of the capital gains on or appreciation of the assets of an advisory client.

LIBOR Transition: BSBY Out Of The Gates First Duane Morris LLP With all the regulator and market focus on SOFR as the LIBOR replacement of choice, it's easy to forget that there are other replacement rates vying for market attention.

Family Offices Receive Increased Regulatory Scrutiny Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP The recent defaults by Archegos caused several large broker-dealers to incur significant losses. Archegos represented that it operated as a single-family office, which made it exempt from many provisions of the federal securities...