ARTICLE
3 June 2024

Update On Litigation Timeline Of SEC's Climate Disclosure Rules

BB
Bass, Berry & Sims

Contributor

Bass, Berry & Sims logo
Bass, Berry & Sims is a national law firm with nearly 350 attorneys dedicated to delivering exceptional service to numerous publicly traded companies and Fortune 500 businesses in significant litigation and investigations, complex business transactions, and international regulatory matters. For more than 100 years, our people have served as true partners to clients, working seamlessly across substantive practice disciplines, industries and geographies to deliver highly-effective legal advice and innovative, business-focused solutions. For more information, visit www.bassberry.com.
Explore
We previously blogged about the final climate disclosure rules, and how the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) voluntarily stayed implementation of the final rules pending the completion...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Sehrish Siddiqui
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

We previously blogged about the final climate disclosure rules, and how the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) voluntarily stayed implementation of the final rules pending the completion of judicial review of the consolidated Eighth Circuit cases.

Last week, the Eighth Circuit issued an order for the briefing schedule of the consolidated litigation involving the SEC's final climate disclosure rules.

The schedule includes the following important dates:

  • June 14, 2024: Petitioners' opening brief
  • June 24, 2024: Briefs by supporting intervenors or amici
  • August 5, 2024: Respondent's consolidated response brief
  • August 15, 2024: Briefs by supporting intervenors or amici
  • September 3, 2024: Petitioners' reply brief

The SEC indicated in a related court filing that it would provide a new effective date for the final climate disclosure rules at the conclusion of its voluntary stay (assuming the rules survive litigation).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sehrish Siddiqui
Sehrish Siddiqui
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More