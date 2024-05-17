ARTICLE
17 May 2024

More On New SEC Climate Disclosure Rules

BT
Barnes & Thornburg
Contributor
Barnes & Thornburg logo
Explore
The SEC's new climate risk disclosure rules continue to get a lot of attention. Barnes & Thornburg's corporate and securities partner, Taylor Wirth, together with public company and environmental, social and governance advisory experts from BDO, ...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Taylor K. Wirth
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The SEC's new climate risk disclosure rules continue to get a lot of attention. Barnes & Thornburg's corporate and securities partner, Taylor Wirth, together with public company and environmental, social and governance (ESG) advisory experts from BDO, recently presented a webinar to provide insight on the new disclosure rules and what companies can do now to prepare.

Watch the recording of this webinar, available at SEC Climate Risk Disclosure Rules - What Does it Mean Now? | BDO.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Taylor K. Wirth
Taylor K. Wirth
ARTICLE
17 May 2024

More On New SEC Climate Disclosure Rules

United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Contributor
Barnes & Thornburg logo
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More