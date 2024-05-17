More On New SEC Climate Disclosure Rules

The SEC's new climate risk disclosure rules continue to get a lot of attention. Barnes & Thornburg's corporate and securities partner, Taylor Wirth, together with public company and environmental, social and governance (ESG) advisory experts from BDO, recently presented a webinar to provide insight on the new disclosure rules and what companies can do now to prepare.

Watch the recording of this webinar, available at SEC Climate Risk Disclosure Rules - What Does it Mean Now? | BDO.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.