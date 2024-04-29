ESG Co-chair Jacob Hupart spoke with Agenda in an article discussing how companies should continue to develop robust climate transition plans despite the SEC's current stay on the climate rule.

Jacob said, "Most companies have now been thinking about this for a couple of years at the very least, if not more." He also commented on the challenges for companies to create a cohesive reporting framework, saying that, "All of these are usually separate cells within a corporate structure," he said. "Being able to integrate [them] into something global and coherent often takes a lot of effort ... and often someone relatively senior to hammer it all together."

SOURCE

Agenda

