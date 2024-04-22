self

We invite you to join former senior SEC enforcement alumni for a discussion related to the new ESG disclosure rules, internal investigations, and staying out of the SEC's crosshairs. While the SEC's corporate climate disclosure rules are currently stayed by the court, the SEC still has authority to investigate and bring actions against companies for alleged false or misleading statements or omissions related to ESG. The spotlight on ESG also has increased scrutiny on internal investigations, which often involve novel categories of allegations with special concerns for potential whistleblower allegations and shareholder litigation. Companies should also consider actions to take now while the ESG rule litigation works through the court.

Our panelists will provide a high-level overview on the implications of the climate disclosure rules and the special considerations related to ESG internal investigations and SEC enforcement actions, including highlights from the chapter our panelists co-authored in the ABA book "The Professional's Guide to the Law and Practice of ESG."

