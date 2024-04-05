self

Join Mintz Corporate and Securities Associate, Jason Miller, in a conversation with Margaret Yu, founder and CEO of Reliacare, and Andrew Gladue, founder and CEO of Plethys. Both are recent winners of Mintz Awards, an annual entrepreneurship award that Mintz sponsors through San Diego State University's Lavin Entrepreneurship Center and Zahn Innovation Platform (or ZIP) Launchpad. Reliacare is developing a mobile app to help patients and healthcare providers manage pre- and post-operative care, while Plethys is developing a technology to improve smartwatch sensors for a variety of users.

Learn about their entrepreneurial journeys, including their motivations, challenges, and strategies for success.

