ESG Co-chair Jacob Hupart spoke to E&E News providing insight on the new SEC rule aimed at improving transparency in corporate climate reporting and how it will impact the comparability of data across different firms.

Jacob said that as information will now be reported in official SEC filings, which requires "different levels of review, assurance, attestation, and analysis to improve the reliability of the figures," the rigor of the information reported will improve.

SOURCE

E&E News

