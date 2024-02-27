ARTICLE

United States: Webinar Recording - COVID-19 Disruption: What Registered Investment Advisers Need To Know

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

WilmerHale attorneys Phillip Gillespie and Gretchen Passe Roin discuss the SEC's emergency steps to address registered adviser disruption in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its efforts to protect investors.

To view the full recording please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.