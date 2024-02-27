United States:
Webinar Recording - COVID-19 Disruption: What Registered Investment Advisers Need To Know
27 February 2024
WilmerHale
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
WilmerHale attorneys Phillip Gillespie and Gretchen Passe Roin
discuss the SEC's emergency steps to address registered adviser
disruption in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its efforts to
protect investors.
To view the full recording please click
here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide
Appleby
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Cayman Islands, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
ESG And The Sustainable Economy Handbook
K&L Gates
Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and the sustainable economy are concepts that often overlap and frequently intertwine. Whether viewed separately or together...
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide
Appleby
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Bermuda, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Navigating The Complexities Of M&A In 2024
Nyemaster Goode
M&A participants can anticipate challenges and opportunities in the coming year. Skilled M&A attorneys predict elements that will inform effective M&A transactions and strategies for 2024.