The Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Act requires parties to transactions that meet certain thresholds to notify the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and observe a waiting period prior to closing unless certain exemptions apply. These thresholds are adjusted annually based on U.S. economic growth. In addition, and for the first time, based upon a law that became effective in 2023, HSR filing fees are also being annually adjusted. This year, HSR thresholds and most HSR filing fees will significantly increase.

The revised thresholds – which will become effective sometime during late February 2024, 30 days after they are published in the Federal Register, are:

Size-of-Transaction Test: The threshold used in the size-of-transaction test will increase from $111.4 million to $119.5 million.

Size-of-Persons Test: The sales and assets thresholds used in the size-of-persons test will increase from $22.3 million to $23.9 million and from $222.7 million to $239.0 million, respectively. The size-of-transaction threshold above which the size-of-persons test no longer applies will increase from $445.5 million to $478.0 million.

Greater Notification Thresholds: These thresholds, which apply to subsequent acquisitions of voting securities made within five years after expiration or termination of the waiting period of a previous HSR filing for an acquisition of voting securities from the same issuer, were revised as follows:

Previous Threshold Revised Threshold $222.7 million $239.0 million $1.1137 billion $1.195 billion 25% of voting securities if valued at greater than $2.2274 billion 25% of voting securities if valued at greater than $2.39 billion 50% of voting securities if valued at greater than $111.4 million 50% of voting securities if valued at greater than $119.5 million



Penalty for HSR Violations: The maximum daily civil penalty for HSR violations is also annually adjusted. The maximum daily penalty for HSR violations has increased from $50,120 to $51,744.

Filing Fee Thresholds: HSR filing fees and filing fee thresholds will be revised as follows:

Previous Filing Fee Previous Filing Fee Threshold Revised Filing Fee Revised Filing Fee Threshold $30,000 less than $161.5 million $30,000 less than $173.3 million $100,000 $161.5 million to $500 million $105,000 $173.3 million to $536.5 million $250,000 $500 million to $1 billion $260,000 $536.5 million to $1.073 billion $400,000 $1 billion to $2 billion $415,000 $1.073 billion to $2.146 billion $800,000 $2 billion to $5 billion $830,000 $2.146 billion to $5.365 billion $2,250,000 $5 billion or more $2,335,000 $5.365 billion or more



