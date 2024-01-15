Arnold & Porter's Capital Markets team invites you to a webinar discussing recent SEC guidance applicable to public companies' reporting and compliance. The panelists on this webinar will include members of Arnold & Porter's Capital Markets and Securities Enforcement teams, who will discuss the SEC's updated disclosure rules and regulations, pertinent enforcement activity, and the trends and noteworthy topics from comment letters from the Staff issued during 2023.

Topics

New SEC rules and regulations applicable to 2024 public company reporting

SEC enforcement actions and priorities related to public company disclosures, including the 2024 rulemaking agenda announced in December 2023

Insights regarding trends and other noteworthy topics from SEC comment letters issued during 2023

