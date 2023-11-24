This practice note discusses drafting considerations for an indenture governing debt securities issued in a Rule 144A/ Regulation S transaction, with a focus on covenants and transfer restrictions. An indenture is a contract between an issuer of securities and a trustee that defines the terms of the debt securities and the duties of each party. The indenture should be reviewed for compliance with the Trust Indenture Act of 1939 (TIA), which governs indentures, and the offering memorandum, which describes the securities. The covenants are intended to protect the interests of debtholders by limiting the activities of the issuer that may affect its ability to repay the debt. The covenants vary depending on the credit rating of the issuer and the debt and are typically more restrictive for high yield debt than for investment grade debt. The transfer restrictions are imposed by the federal securities laws and limit the resale of the securities to certain types of investors and under certain conditions. The indenture may also provide for an exchange offer, where the issuer replaces the restricted securities with freely-transferable securities.

See a preview of the piece here and the complete piece here.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2023. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.