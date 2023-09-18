The Securities and Exchange Commission recently an announced an upcoming meeting to be held on September 19, 2023. The agenda includes a discussion with the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance relating to its role in capital formation. There have not been any recent SEC proposed rulemakings related to this area recently. However, the agenda does note that the discussion will highlight certain rulemaking initiatives "relevant to small businesses and their investors." Another panel will focus on smaller VC funds and emerging fund managers and actions that can be taken to encourage investment in early stage companies. Finally, the last panel will discuss alternative funding options for small business, other than traditional equity investments and bank lending.

The detailed agenda may be accessed here.

