ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States

Are Directors Employees And Are Their Homes Their "Workplaces"? Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP Over the years, I have devoted several posts to the question of whether corporate directors are employees...

Maximizing QSBS For Entrepreneurs Cooley LLP Most entrepreneurs creating high-growth startups in the US form their companies without giving much thought to maximizing their potential tax benefits at the time of sale.

Without Merit: A Cautionary Tale About Boilerplate Litigation Disclosures In Public Company Filings Proskauer Rose LLP Counsel for public companies—it may be time to take another look at your litigation disclosures. A recent federal district court opinion held that one company's...

Employers Face Questions On Diversity Programs Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's June decision in Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College...

Breach Of Contract: What Makes A Case Worth Pursuing? Romano Law In the world of business transactions and legal agreements, contracts serve as an essential foundation, outlining the rights and obligations of the parties involved.