Dave Lynn spoke to Agenda about the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) publishing multiple clarifications to the newly modified rule 10b5-1.

According to Dave, the previous thinking that companies "should always conduct trading through 10b5-1 plans" is not as popular as it once was because the new conditions are harder to implement.

He added that while the conditions make 10b5-1 plans more difficult for companies to enter into and effectuate, the new terms are "not so insurmountable that they have moved away from them completely."

