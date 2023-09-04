On August 25, 2023, the SEC announced a significant increase in the fees that public companies and other issuers are required to pay to register their securities from $110.20 per million dollars to $147.60 per million dollars. The new fee rate is effective October 1, 2023 and is applicable to the registration of securities under Section 6(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, the repurchase of securities under Section 13(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and proxy solicitations and statements in corporate control transactions under Section 14(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Companies that are planning to file a registration statement in the near term and have flexibility on timing might consider making the filing in September rather than October or later.

After October 1, 2023, you should make sure to update registration statement cover pages and the filing fee exhibit table required by Item 601(b)(107) of Regulation S-K to reflect the new fee and avoid merely rolling over the old fee calculations from earlier models or forms.

