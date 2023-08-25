On August 23, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") voted 3-2 (with Commissioners' Peirce and Uyeda dissenting) in favor of adopting new and amended rules under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 ("Advisers Act") that significantly impact the regulation of private fund advisers.

The private fund adviser reforms are designed specifically to address the following three factors for risks and harms that are common in an adviser's relationship with private funds and their investors: lack of transparency, conflicts of interest, and lack of effective governance mechanisms for client disclosure, consent, and oversight. [Adopting Release at 16.]

As proposed, different aspects of the final rules impact (i) SEC-registered private fund advisers; (ii) all private fund advisers (including exempt reporting advisers); and/or (iii) all SEC-registered investment advisers. In a change from the proposal, the final rule will not apply the majority of private fund adviser rules (discussed below) to advisers with regard to securitized asset funds. [Note, here and throughout, italicized terms are defined terms in the final rule].

As discussed below, the final rules are in many ways more permissive than the proposed rules (e.g., replacing flat prohibitions with disclosure-based exceptions), but will still meaningfully impact the contractual and business relationships between private funds and investors and may impact such funds' efforts to raise capital.

Rules Applicable to SEC-Registered Private Fund Advisers

Quarterly Statements (Rule 211(h)(1)-2). Registered private fund advisers will be required to distribute to all private fund investors a quarterly statement that discloses information regarding (i) compensation, fees, and expenses paid to the adviser by the fund; (ii) similar fees and expenses paid by the fund; and (iii) portfolio investment compensation allocated or paid to the adviser (or any of its related persons) for each covered portfolio investment. The quarterly statement must include prominent disclosure regarding the manner in which compensation, fees, and expenses are calculated and include cross references to the applicable sections of the private fund's organizational and offering documents. The adviser must also include specified fund-level historical performance information, the content of which varies depending upon whether the private fund meets the definition of a liquid fund or an illiquid fund (and present such information for the time periods prescribed in the rule). Generally, liquid funds will report various net total return figures, while illiquid funds will report gross and net IRR and MOIC metrics along with a statement of contributions and distributions. The quarterly statement must also include prominent disclosure of the criteria used and assumptions made in calculating the performance.

Private Fund Audits (Rule 206(4)-10). Registered private fund advisers will be required to cause each private fund they advise to undergo a financial statement audit that meets the requirements of the audit provision in Advisers Act Rule 206(4)-2 (the "Custody Rule"). Notably, the SEC proposed new Advisers Act Rule 223-1 (the "Safeguarding Rule") in February 2023, which if adopted, would replace the existing Custody Rule. Because of the link between the new private fund audit rule and the Custody Rule (and pending replacement of the Custody Rule with the Safeguarding Rule), the SEC has reopened the comment period for the Safeguarding Rule proposal (comments are due 60 days following publication in the Federal Register).

Rules Applicable to All Private Fund Advisers (Including Exempt Reporting Advisers)

Restricted Activities. Under the final rule, all private fund advisers (including exempt reporting advisers) will be subject to additional obligations when engaging in certain restricted activities. In almost all cases, the SEC has softened these provisions by shifting from flat prohibitions at proposal, to restricted activities that are permitted with certain disclosures and/or investor consents.

Investigations (Rule 211(h)(2)-1(a)(1)). The adviser may not charge a private fund for fees or expenses associated with an examination or investigation of the adviser or its related persons by any governmental or regulatory authority, unless the adviser requests and obtains written consent from, at least a majority in interest of the private fund's investors that are not related persons of the adviser. The adviser may not, however, charge the fund such fees where related to an investigation that results in a court or governmental authority imposing a sanction for violating the Advisers Act or rules thereunder.

Preferential Treatment. Subject to enumerated exceptions, advisers will be prohibited from providing preferential terms to investors regarding (i) certain redemptions from the fund; and (ii) certain preferential information about portfolio holdings or exposures.

Redemption Preference (Rule 211(h)(2)-3(a)(1)). The adviser may not grant an investor in the private fund (or in a similar pool of assets) the ability to redeem its interest on terms that the adviser reasonably expects to have a material, negative effect on other investors in that private fund (or in a similar pool of assets), unless (i) the ability to redeem is required by applicable law or regulation to which the investor, the private fund, or any similar pool of assets is subject; or (ii) the adviser has offered the same redemption ability to all other existing investors and will continue to offer such redemption ability to future investors.

More generally, the rule will also prohibit advisers from providing any preferential treatment to investors, unless certain terms are disclosed to prospective investors (in advance of an investor's investment in the private fund) and all terms are disclosed to current investors (after the investor's investment).

Advance Notice to Prospective Investors (Rule 211(h)(2)-3(b)(1)). The adviser must provide to each prospective investor in the private fund, prior to any investment in the fund, written notice that provides specific information regarding any preferential treatment related to any "material economic terms" that the adviser or its related persons provide to other investors in the same private fund.

Legacy Status / Grandfathering Provision. In contrast with the proposed rule, the final rule provides legacy status for previously granted redemption and portfolio transparency preferences, as well as the restricted activities that require investor consent under the rule (i.e., investigation fees and borrowings). Legacy status applies to governing agreements that were entered into prior to the compliance date, if the final rule otherwise would require the parties to amend the agreements.

Rules Applicable to All SEC-Registered Advisers

Documentation of Annual Compliance Reviews (Rule 206(4)-7(b)). All SEC-registered investment advisers will be required to review and document, in writing, and not less frequently than annually, the adequacy of the adviser's policies and procedures and the effectiveness of their implementation. The final rule does not prescribe the manner or format of such documentation (e.g., an adviser could aggregate documentation from reviews performed on a quarterly basis, incorporate a presentation to a board or LPAC, or include a short memorandum summarizing the findings of such review).

Other Notable Changes on Adoption

Fees For Unperformed Services. The SEC did not adopt its proposed prohibition on charging a portfolio investment for monitoring, servicing, consulting, or other fees in respect of any services the investment adviser does not, or does not reasonably expect to, provide to the portfolio investment. The SEC, instead, noted its view that such activity is already inconsistent with an adviser's fiduciary duty.

Final Thoughts

In light of the flurry of recently adopted and pending proposed rules addressing the operations of investment advisers generally (including private fund advisers), as well as the recent and significant regulatory spotlight on private funds, it would be prudent for advisers to private funds to begin considering the aggregate impacts, burdens (both economically and operationally), and implementation challenges associated with these new rules.

