Cooley lawyers Koji Fukumura, Peter Adams, Sarah Lightdale, Barrett Anderson and Dylan Scott earned a spot on The American Lawyer's Litigation Daily Litigator of the Week Runners-Up and Shout Outs list for securing a motion to dismiss – after nearly five years – on behalf of the former board of directors of Sequenom in a securities class action suit brought by investors alleging the Sequenom board misled them by approving LabCorp's $371 million takeover of the company in 2016. The matter was re-briefed twice due to changes in the Ninth Circuit's interpretation of Section 14(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

