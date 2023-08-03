Ed Imperatore spoke to The Messenger about the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) moving against executives who have allegedly abused a program meant to prevent profiting from proprietary information.

"This is an SEC enforcement division that is very much focused on institutional insider trading and what they view as abusive or aggressive practices in the context of public companies," Ed said. Given the combination of new rules and new enforcement cases, "I don't think it's a coincidence these things are happening at the same time."

