ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Steve Vazquez. Steve is a transactional partner out of Foley's Tampa office with a practice focused on M&A and securities related matters. Steve is also a former member of Foley's management committee and the current chair of Foley's Business Law Department. Steve attended Florida State University for undergrad and University of Florida College of Law.

The audio from this episode is taken from a fireside chat featuring Steve during a meeting on Fuerza Foley, Foley's Hispanic/latino affinity group. Steve is in conversation with Fuerza Foley's co-chair Roland Potts and Katy Califa. Roland is a litigation of counsel out of Foley's Miami Office, and Katy is an intellectual property partner out of DC.

During the conversation, Steve discusses his practice, his experiences as a Cuban American, including navigating bias, and his leadership roles at Foley. Steve also provides advice on business development—a topic he's extremely passionate about. Finally, Steve discusses the importance of law firm strategy, and reflects on Foley's growth and brand strategy over the last two decades. Listen to the full discussion below.

Steve's Profile:

Title : Partner

: Partner Foley Office : Tampa

: Tampa Practice Area: Mergers & Acquisitions, Capital Markets

Mergers & Acquisitions, Capital Markets Hometown: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL College: Florida State University

Florida State University Law School: University of Florida College of Law

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.