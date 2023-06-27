ARTICLE

In the past week the SEC has demonstrated its continued focus on insider trading and Rule 10b5-1 trading plans under Chairman Gary Gensler's watch.

First, the SEC's December 2022 amendments to Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act took effect. These amendments increase the requirements on company insiders who adopt 10b5-1 trading plans in the following ways:

Mandatory Cooling Off Periods: The amendments require corporate officers or directors who enter into Rule 10b5-1 trading arrangements to observe a cooling-off period of up to 120 days before any trading may commence. The new amendments also mandate a cooling-off period of 30 days for trading arrangements for people other than issuers, directors or officers.

Good Faith Certification Re: Material Non-Public Information: Directors and managers adopting or modifying a 10b5-1 plan must now certify that they are not aware of any material nonpublic information about a company or its securities and that they are adopting the plan in good faith.

Prohibition on Overlapping Plans: The amendments restrict the use of multiple overlapping trading plans and limit the ability to rely on the affirmative defense for a single-trade plan to one single-trade plan per twelve-month period for all persons other than issuers.

Enhanced Disclosure Requirements: The amendments require more comprehensive disclosure about issuers' policies and procedures related to insider trading, including quarterly disclosure regarding the use of Rule 10b5-1 plans; the timing of options grants and the release of material nonpublic information; and a requirement to report any option awards beginning four business days before the filing of a periodic report or a Form 8-K that discloses material nonpublic information. Furthermore, insiders that report on Forms 4 or 5 will be required to indicate that a reported transaction was intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c) and to disclose the date of adoption of the trading plan.

Second, the SEC announced an enforcement action for insider trading with respect to trades made pursuant to a 10b5-1 plan. The SEC brought this enforcement action against the Executive Chairman of Ontrak, a health care company based in Santa Monica, for selling more than $20 million in stock while he was aware of the company's deteriorating relationship with a major customer. The defendant, Terrence Peizer, allegedly sold his stock after he had entered into Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. The SEC alleged that Peizer entered into those plans while in possession of material nonpublic information. Parallel criminal charges also were brought against Peizer.

