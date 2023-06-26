United States:
TripAdvisor Reports Approval Of Nevada Redomestication
26 June 2023
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
In April, I wrote about a lawsuit challenging a proposal
by TripAdvisor, Inc. to redomesticate from Delaware to Nevada.
TripAdvisor's stockholders were given the opportunity to vote
on the proposal last week. On Monday, the company filed a Form 8-K
with the Securities and Exchange Commission reporting that the
proposal had passed with the following votes:
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
Broker
Non-Votes
|150,522,811
|73,292,135
|97,969
|11,963,957
According to TripAdvisor's proxy statement approval of the
proposal required affirmative vote of a majority of the voting
power of the outstanding shares and entitled to vote thereon,
voting together as a single class.
If and when TripAdvisor redomesticates will apparently depend
upon the outcome to the pending litigation. According to this proxy supplement, TripAdvisor has agreed with
the plaintiffs not to proceed until the court enters a
non-appealable order dismissing the action or by agreement of the
parties, subject to the court approving the termination of the
order.
