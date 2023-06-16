The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs published the Spring 2023 Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions. This includes the SEC's spring rulemaking agenda. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gensler had the following comment, "In every generation since President Franklin Roosevelt's, our Commission has updated its ruleset to meet the challenges of a new hour. Consistent with our legal mandate, guided by economic analysis, and informed by public comment, this agenda reflects the latest step in that long tradition. Thus, I am pleased to support it."

A link to the agenda is included below. Notably, a number of final rules are slated for October 2023 (this is only an estimated timeframe), including the following:

Climate change disclosure rules

Cybersecurity risk governance rules

Special purpose acquisition companies rules

Amendments to 13D/G

During the fall, the agenda also suggests that the SEC will propose the following:

Amendments to Regulation D and Form D

Human Capital Management Disclosures

Revisions to the Definition of Securities Held of Record (the Section 12(g) threshold)

As with prior rulemaking agendas during the Chair Gensler-led SEC, the agenda includes a wide range of proposed and final rules, covering an extensive number of areas. See the complete agenda here.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2023. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.