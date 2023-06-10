David Lynn spoke to the Wall Street Journal about the passing of Harvey Pitt, the Brooklyn native who served as the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission in the early 2000s, leading the agency's response to market disruption from the 9/11 attacks and its rule-making in the wake of the accounting scandal at Enron.

Pitt was regarded as a "voice of calm" in the panic after the September 11 terrorist attacks, working closely with exchanges to reopen quickly, said David, an SEC alumni who formerly headed the commission's Historical Society, an organization that Pitt helped found.

In his time in private practice, Pitt was seen as a tough defense lawyer and trusted adviser to individuals and companies, and as a thought leader closely followed by fellow practitioners, David said.

"He was a giant of the securities bar," David added. "It's sad to have lost him."

